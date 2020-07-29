Do you remember seeing Gary Barlow in Heartbeat? The singer has since joked about his acting skills

Heartbeat has welcomed some big names over the years, but did you spot a certain pop star trying out his acting skills on the show back in 2000? For the special 150th episode of the hugely popular show back in 2000, Take That's frontman Gary Barlow appeared as a hitchhiker, Micky Shannon.

Just 29-years-old at the time, Gary opened up about appearing on the show, saying: "I used to go around to see my nan on Sundays and she would always switch it on, although she used to call it 'Heartbreak'. It's a family show - the sort of thing you watch on a Sunday night. Most of my scenes were with Bill Maynard. We've had a crack, we've really had a laugh, him being a northern comic - it was brilliant."

Gary played a hitchhiker named Mickey in the 150th episode

He also opened up about working with a team again ahead of Take That reforming, saying: "I've been working on my own for a while since leaving the group - it was great to be part of a team again."



Gary has since joked about his performance on the show

The Rule the World singer reflected on his role during an appearance on Lorraine back in 2013 when asked about having to act in Take That's latest music video, joking: "I have to draw on my experience from Heartbeat in the '90s. I don't know why it was called Heartbeat because believe me, in my performance there wasn't a heartbeat, it was more like a flatline."

Gary is among an impressive list of star-studded cameos that the show has enjoyed over the years, including Daniel Craig, Benedict Cumberbatch and Michelle Dockery.