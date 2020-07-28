Did you spot Midsomer Murders star John Nettles in Heartbeat?

John Nettles might be best known for playing DCI Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders, but did you spot the actor in another beloved series? The star enjoyed a cameo appearance on Heartbeat, which is currently being shown on ITV3, back in 2004 in season ten episode 24, Still Water. Find out more...

The actor played a dodgy cattle market auctioneer by the name of Giles Sutton in the episode, who is suspected by a farmer, Bill Dyer, who smashes Giles' car window in protest. PC Mike Bradley then begins to suspect that Giles is bribing him after he pays for his meal at a restaurant, then Mike begins to find large transactions of money put into his bank account. He is eventually arrested on suspicion of fraud and attempting to bribe a police officer.

John played the baddie in Heartbeat season ten

Fans were delighted to see John on the show, with one writing: "Ooh I remember this one so well. I must have seen almost every episode of the show. John Nettles is a wonderful actor, it's nice to see him playing a different kind of character. But he will always be Barnaby for me (and Bergerac for my mum!)." Another added: "Bergerac Barnaby a baddie? How awful."

John has since gone on to play Ray Penvenen in Poldark

Since Midsomer Murders, John has since perhaps best known for starring in Poldark as Ray Penvenen. Ray is both one of the country's most powerful men and Caroline's kindly uncle, and John previously opened up about the role, telling the BBC: "He lives as a bachelor and is essentially a lonely man. His best line, which I think gives the greatest insight into his character, is that he prefers cows to people.

"I've always fancied myself playing in a Cornish drama because I am originally from Cornwall and I now live on the borders of Cornwall and Devon. The accent comes back easily. It’s a lovely, warm accent and it is so hugely expressive - I love listening to a Cornishman talk."