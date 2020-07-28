Why Endeavour is likely to end after season eight The Morse prequel, starring Shaun Evans, is a huge hit with fans

We have to wait longer than ever for the next season of Endeavour, and now it looks like the eighth season could well be the show's last as well! Find out more...

The show, which will hopefully return in 2021, is a prequel to the hugely popular Morse, and follows the early years of Endeavour Morse as a police officer. Since the original show began in 1987, writer Russell Lewis and Shaun Evans alike have both admitted that they want to end the show before entering John Thaw's era as the iconic character.

Shaun Evans plays Endeavour Morse

Speaking to the Mirror, Russell said: "I'll do it for as long as they want me to, but I do know how it ends. We wouldn’t want to get to the point where you can see the join. I think we’ll bow out long before that."

Roger Allam also opened up about saying goodbye to the show

Shaun also spoke about the show's eventual ending, and admitted he was "very close" to feeling like it was time for the show to come to an end. Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: "This is our story and we shouldn’t be staying at the party too long. It’s difficult because it’s like planning your own funeral. Why would I not want to be earning this money? Why would I not want to be hanging out with these people who I love? But you have to be strict. We shouldn’t be milking it.

"I want to make sure that everybody feels, within reason, that we’ve finished it in a satisfying way."

The end of the series will also reveal how DI Fred Thursday, who is played by Roger Allam, will either leave the police force or die, as the character doesn't appear in Morse. Speaking about his character, he said that he wanted a "spectacular death," adding: "There should probably be one more series that wraps up our characters’ stories before it jump-cuts to Inspector Morse."