Martin Lewis announces surprising news after quitting This Morning The financial journalist took to Twitter for his latest news

After constantly giving his followers financial advice through lockdown, Martin Lewis has announced some news for the next few weeks. Taking to Twitter, the financial journalist revealed that he would be taking some time out to enjoy the summer with his family.

MORE: Martin Lewis makes surprising revelation about wife Lara Lewington

He tweeted: "Ta-ta for now. It's been a long slog this year, esp with constantly changing Covid news. So I'm about to start my usual summer work-break from social media, MSE, telly etc to tune-out and spend a few wks with Mrs & Mini MSE (& maybe the odd round of golf). Have a lovely summer."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Lewis apologises after wife Lara Lewington's hilarious gaffe

The TV personality's fans were quick to wish him well, and thanked him for all of his help throughout the lockdown. One person wrote: "Thank you doesn’t seem enough, you have worked your butt off to give us advice, some people need to take a good look at themselves they way they have treated you. I salute you, enjoy your summer with your family."

Martin previously announced that he was quitting This Morning

Another person added: "No-one deserves a break more. Above & beyond the call of duty duly sums up your oh so positive contribution to the sanity of the nation. Enjoy, relax & comeback refreshed and ready to administer more bloody noses to the powers that be."

Martin will be enjoying the summer with his family

Martin previously confirmed that he was leaving This Morning to start his own TV show on Thursday, explaining: "My time is running out, this is actually my last ever Deals Of The Week because of my new show coming on every week in September, I am not going to do them anymore," he announced. "I hope to still pop on Good Morning Britain, it's been a wonderful 15-odd years on ITV daytime."

WATCH: Martin Lewis reassures wife Lara Lewington following hilarious on-air gaffe

He added: "I am going to have a bit of a break for the summer, so I just want to say thank you all for watching… I will see you in September, I'm not leaving properly, but this is my main, every week slot going, because I can't cope with doing it all at once."