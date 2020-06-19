Martin Lewis shuts down suggestion of an air 'argument' with wife Lara Lewington on The Martin Lewis Money Show The money expert replied to a fan on Twitter

Martin Lewis shut down a fan on Thursday night who tweeted at him asking him if he had just witnessed the start of an argument with his wife Lara Lewington live on air.

"@MartinSLewis was it me or was @LaraLewington really annoyed after @MartinSLewis said 'stop that, it's really embarrassing'? Were we witnessing the start of an argument?"

The finance expert quickly replied, revealing: "It was you – I found it funny – don't worry," followed by a smiley face.

Lara has been helping produce Martin's show during lockdown

Ahead of The Martin Lewis Money Show airing on ITV, the This Morning star and Lara happily posed for a sweet picture, which was praised by his loyal followers.

"Mrs MSE and I just getting ready for the show that starts in ten minutes," he wrote alongside a pic on him making bunny ears behind his wife's head, while she is blissfully unaware, posing with her producer gear in place.

"Good job your wife knows a thing or two about tech. A brilliant BBC Click presenter she is," one wrote. "What a stunning couple you are! (Aside of being talented, informative, helpful, etc, etc...) said another. Martin and Lara are just like any other couple, and they proved just this last week when they had a little argument via Twitter.

The couple have been married since 2009 and have a daughter, Sapphire

Following The Martin Lewis Money show, the 48-year-old took to his social media page to reveal that he uses graphs to monitor their scrabble scores - which irked Lara. "To clarify what I was saying at the end of #martinlewis before @LaraLewington tried to censor me. We've played 1,153 games of scrabble since we met (I have a graph)," he tweeted. "I've won by a ratio of 2.17:1 - my average score is 407, Mrs MSE is 365. (Though she always wins at Monopoly deals!)"

Upon seeing his revelation, journalist Lara quipped: "This is completely unnecessary information." To which, her husband replied: "On no it isn't!" Fans of the couple found their Twitter exchange hilarious, with many sympathising with Lara. "Come on Lara, you can beat him," wrote one, while another remarked: "Nobody likes a bragger Martin."