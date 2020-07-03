Martin Lewis reassures wife Lara Lewington following hilarious on-air gaffe The This Morning presenter has been married to the BBC journalist since 2009

Martin Lewis has told his wife Lara Lewington that he loves her very much despite her on-air gaffe on Thursday's Martin Lewis Money Show. The BBC journalist, who has been married to the This Morning money saving expert since May 2009, took to Twitter to apologise after making some noise in the background of Martin's live show.

Explaining what had happened, she said: "Accidentally knocked shortcut on phone to play music, then couldn't stop it easily so tried to leave room, my headphones got caught around some stuff and noisily knocked it over on my way out! Oops, and apologies. #klutz."

WATCH: Martin Lewis apologises after wife Lara Lewington's hilarious on-air gaffe

The message was in response to Martin's tongue-in-cheek tweet, which read: "Ta for watching folks. I hope the info was useful. And I hope the shenanigans in the background near the end didn't put you off. I'd dock @laralewington's pay by 50% (if she was paid) [smiling face]."

Upon seeing Lara's apology, Martin reassured her by saying: "Don't worry I still love you X. (Especially because it gives me the opportunity to mention this to you every time you show off your tech ability in the future [winking face])."

The couple share one daughter together

The couple are doting parents to their seven-year-old daughter, Sapphire. Lara is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine.

During a recent new interview with the Guardian, Martin opened up about his and his wife's money spending habits. "I'm not tight at all. Lara is the tight one in the family. Everyone thinks it's me," he shared.

"She's much more worried about spending money than I am. My whole shtick is to maximise happiness with your money. Having money is not happiness, but not having money is sadness and destroys lives."