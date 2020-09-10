Martin Lewis makes surprising revelation about wife Lara Lewington The This Morning presenter has been married to the BBC journalist since 2009

Martin Lewis has revealed he was surprised to learn something new about his wife Lara Lewington - despite being married to her for over 11 years! Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the This Morning money saving expert produced a poll asking his followers if they can read music upon hearing his wife's revelation. "Today's Twitter Poll: Can you read music?" he tweeted, adding: "Prompted by the fact I discovered @LaraLewington can, while I can't. I'm pleased to say mini MSE [their daughter] is well on the way to learning."

READ: Martin Lewis reveals his wife has been robbed in shocking ordeal

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Lewis get emotional during sweet message to mother-in-law

Fans rushed to react to his poll, with one writing: "Good time to learn alongside mini MSE." Another remarked: "It's ok to not be good at everything." A third follower asked what instrument his daughter Sapphire is learning to play, to which Martin replied: "Keyboard."

MORE: Lara Lewington hits out at Martin Lewis in hilarious Twitter exchange

The post comes shortly after Martin, 48, opened up about home life and his family's love of music. Speaking to Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs last week, the TV presenter reminisced about the early days of his relationship with his wife Lara whilst explaining why he picked a specific song to play in the background. "When we started going out, in the days when she would allow me to do this, I'm banned now since we had a child, I'm not allowed to ride a motorbike anymore," he said.

Martin and Lara have been married since 2009

"We would occasionally hire a motorbike when we were on holiday and we'd sit there and we'd sing this song in the sun, on the back of a moped, both wearing helmets, being safe, I should note," he added, before revealing how special the song is to them. "So this was the first song we danced to at our wedding, so this is the song for my wife. This is Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – Can't Take My Eyes Off You," Martin said, as he introduced the track to the listeners of the show.

READ: 6 times celebrity chefs have caused chaos on TV

The couple have been married since May 2009. Lara is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.