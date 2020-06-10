Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, has revealed her delight after accepting an incredible new role. The 39-year-old actress has become royal patron of the Children's Surgery Foundation (previously known as the Chelsea Children's Hospital Charity), which raises funds for equipment and facilities to make stays at the hospital more welcoming and pleasant for children and their families.

Sophie and Lord Frederick on their wedding day in 2009

The mum-of-two said: "I am thrilled to come on board The Children's Surgery Foundation. The amazing interventions this foundation suggests and then fund to make a sick child's life less painful and harrowing are nothing short of inspirational.

"Of course, when a child's experiences are improved the whole family’s stress is alleviated. The work this charity does to improve (beyond measure) a child’s experience while very ill is second to none: from acquiring a buggy complete with an oxygen tank and feeding tubes for a little boy too ill to have ever gone outside, to the revolutionary 'swallowing station' designed to assess the safety of a child's swallow, facilitating them to feed normally as quickly and safely as possible. This charity's extraordinary work speaks for itself and I am delighted to be able to join the voice."

Sophie with youngest daughter Isabella in 2019

Sophie is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of the Queen's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent. The couple married in Hampton Court Palace on 12 September 2009 and share two daughters, Maud, six, and Isabella, four. Sophie is the half-sister of TV presenter Claudia Winkleman and is best known for her role in Peep Show. She has also appeared in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Death in Paradise and Sanditon. In the autumn, the royal will appear in BBC1's Strike: Lethal White, based on the fourth book in the Cormoran Strike series by J. K. Rowling.

