Thanks to old episodes being resurfaced each weekday on ITV3, fans of Heartbeat have been able to take a trip down memory lane and relive the drama and goings-on in Ashfordly all over again. The police drama aired for almost 20 years and ran for 18 seasons – with many beloved names and faces coming and going throughout.

Duncan appeared in the show for three years

One of the most recognisable faces from the show is Sergeant Dennis Merton, played by actor Duncan Bell. Duncan was in the show from 2001 until 2004, but where is the actor now? Here's what we know…

Duncan Bell: Heartbeat

Scottish stage and screen actor Duncan Bell played Sergeant Dennis Merton in the ITV drama for three years. He first appeared in series 11 when his character was transferred from the Crime Investigation Department and demoted to a uniformed sergeant after getting into a scuffle with a fellow officer.

Duncan Bell (far left) as Sgt Dennis Merton in Heartbeat

During his time in Ashfordly, Duncan's character Dennis became acquainted with young pharmacist, Jenny Latimer, and eventually the two tied the knot in series 13. Dennis remained part of the cast of the popular show until the end of series 14, which aired in July 2004, when he left the cast. According to reports, Duncan left the show when he found out he was due to become a father for the first time.

What else has Duncan Bell been in?

Prior to working on Heartbeat, Duncan had racked up plenty of credits in the acting business. He appeared in series five of Soldier Soldier, alongide Robert Glenister and Robson Green. He also starred in the TV film Hornblower: The Even Chance opposite Ioan Gruffudd. In addition to his TV work, he became known for his work in the theatre. Throughout the nineties and noughties, he performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre and many other notable productions in the West End.

His character Dennis married pharmacist Jenny

Where is Duncan Bell now?

After leaving Heartbeat in 2004, the actor took some time out to focus on his family after welcoming his first child in 2003. A few years later, in 2007, he then took up acting again – this time appearing in a TV film named Maxwell alongside Agatha Christie's Poirot star David Suchet and Patricia Hodge. The following year, he appeared as Iain Campbell in the series Foyles War and, in the same year, in Holby City. However, it seems acting has once again been put on the back burner for Duncan, as his most recent credited role was in 2012 as Saul Whitehead in the series World Without End. The show also starred Peaky Blinders actress Charlotte Riley and Apple Tree Yard star Ben Chaplin.

