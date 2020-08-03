David Suchet has previously revealed that he nearly quit the role of Hercule Poirot in the hit, long-running series Agatha Christie's Poirot after arguing with the director about the character.

READ: Did you spot this royal family member in Agatha Christie's Poirot?

The actor, who is something of an expert of the detective having read all of the author's works on the character, admitted that he and the director disagreed over Poirot's quirky mannerisms - with David believing that the detective would place a handkerchief on a bench before sitting on it.

David admitted he nearly quit after arguing with the director

Speaking to the Radio Times, he previously explained: "If I lost the argument, it would mean that my custodianship of Poirot's character was in severe jeopardy - so much so that I really thought that I might not be able to go on playing him. I had to play the character she created, I was certain of that. I would not compromise."

David has read all of Agatha Christie's works on Poirot

He continued: "It was very serious. As charming as I may appear, when it comes to defence of character or my work then I will fight and I will not compromise. There will be directors throughout my 44-year career that have had a hard time with me because I will serve my writer. I will not ever be told how to play a role."

Speaking to The Stand Magazine, David once spoke about how much work he had put into understanding the role.

READ: Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries announce they've reopened a case for investigation

He explained: "I ploughed through most of Agatha Christie's novels about Hercule Poirot and wrote down characteristics until I had a file full of documentation of the character. And then it was my business not only to know what he was like, but to gradually become him. I had to become him before we started shooting."