Ben Shephard announces break from Good Morning Britain - find out why The presenter announced the news on Wednesday's edition of the show

Ben Shephard shocked fans on Wednesday morning's Good Morning Britain after announcing that he is leaving the show temporarily.

MORE: Ben Shephard promises to appear on Coronation Street for special reason - watch

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard responds to being Corrie character's crush

After Kate Garraway mentioned he was taking a break, the presenter explained to viewers that despite not being on GMB, he was continuing to work while filming popular gameshow Tipping Point. Kate began by asking her co-host: "This is Ben's last day, you're having a bit of time off aren't you?"

MORE: Kate Garraway reflects on 'incredibly tough time' for her kids as husband Derek remains in hospital

Ben has been presenting GMB alongside Kate Garraway for the summer

To which Ben assured: "I'm not off at all! Peak Tipping Point series 11, back in the studio and it's all socially distanced, the set had to change in order to get everybody up and running. So I'm not going to be here but I am going to be working Kate Garraway, I know you think I've got my feet up, my trotters up down in the South of France!"

Ben is heading off to film his other show Tipping Point

At this point Kate couldn't resist taking a friendly swipe at her fellow ITV colleague as she quipped: "He calls it working. Nobody takes it seriously, what asking a few questions? Loading a machine? Giving away someone else's money?" Viewers on social media responded to Ben's unexpected exit, with one Twitter user particularly upset at the prospect of Ben's absence. They wrote: "@benshephard Noooo you can't have a break from #GMB you will be missed. Think I need a Ben Blanket to get me through your break. Please can I have the blanket?"

Ben's departure from GMB comes soon after the 45-year-old enjoyed a dinner with his wife Annie and his other GMB colleague, Andi Peters. The couple hosted competition presenter Andi to celebrate his birthday, and sharing a video from the table, Ben said: "Having a delicious birthday meal. Mrs S has cooked for Andi, who is now currently trying to post something on Instagram. He's been twenty minutes so far. Oh my goodness this is so painful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.