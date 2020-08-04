Kate Garraway reflects on 'incredibly tough time' for her kids as husband Derek remains in hospital The GMB star's husband Derek has been in hospital since March

Kate Garraway has admitted these past few months have been "incredibly tough" for her kids Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, as other people's children. Discussing the ongoing pandemic, the Good Morning Britain host revealed her concerns over children's mental health.

"I think for lots of young people, this has been an incredibly tough time," she said on Tuesday's show, adding: "They are responsible. For some youngsters, you do feel like you want them to relax a little bit more. I've had lots of people contact me saying, 'My teenager is now terrified to go out.' It's a balance, isn't it, that's very hard to strike."

Since March, Kate has been left worried as her husband Derek Draper remains unresponsive. The 52-year-old was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March and was put into a coma by doctors.

Her comment comes a day after she revealed her children are now staying with her husband's parents, who have been shielding. In order to do so safely, the kids self-isolated before going, sealed their clothes in plastic bags before packing, and took a germ-free car ride thanks to TV host Jeremy Kyle.

"My children for the first time are staying away from home," she told GMB's Dr Amir Khan. "They've gone to stay with Derek's mum and dad. They've been shielding since the beginning of March because they both feel vulnerable so this is a very big deal to have the children stay."

"We planned over several weeks what to do," she added. "One of the things we did was plan over several weeks what to do. They isolated the days before they needed to travel. I washed and packed clothes and sealed them."

Thanks to TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, Kate was able to let her children travel without risk. "They travelled up not with me, because they've not even had contact with Derek's sisters, so I didn't want to be an extra person coming into their lives," she said. "So thanks to Jeremy Kyle they travelled up because he said my driver has been isolating and keeping the car very clean so I'll take the children up."