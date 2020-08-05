Poirot star David Suchet reveals what he doesn't like about the detective Have you enjoyed rewatching the popular murder mystery show?

Agatha Christie's Poirot is currently being played on ITV3, and if you're anything like us, you're loving the return of the long-running classic. The series covered all of the famous author's major literary works, with David Suchet starring as the famous detective, Hercule Poirot.

While David is a method actor, and therefore became something of an expert on the fictional detective, he has never been entirely positive about the character.

David Suchet opened up about the negative aspects of the character

Chatting to the Christian Science Monitor about everything he didn't like about Poirot, the actor previously said: "I find him irritating, insufferable, egotistic, pompous."

However, the star, of course, has an enormous amount of respect for the role, adding: "Poirot investigates in such a unique way. He is, if you like, a walking brain... Poirot is very, very fond of his [lesser mortals]. He likes people and he likes to treat them kindly. He is also firm. But he's very much a humanist in his attitude toward people."

David is so protective of the character, he once revealed that he nearly quit over a disagreement with the director on whether Poirot would place a handkerchief down on a bench before sitting.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he previously explained: "If I lost the argument, it would mean that my custodianship of Poirot's character was in severe jeopardy - so much so that I really thought that I might not be able to go on playing him. I had to play the character she created, I was certain of that. I would not compromise."

He continued: "It was very serious. As charming as I may appear, when it comes to the defence of character or my work then I will fight and I will not compromise. There will be directors throughout my 44-year career that have had a hard time with me because I will serve my writer. I will not ever be told how to play a role."