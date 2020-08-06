Death in Paradise: who is your favourite detective of all time? Vote in our poll Will it be Humphrey Goodman? Or perhaps Jack Mooney is your man?

With Death in Paradise finally filming season ten, we have become seriously nostalgic about the good old days of the show. The series is available in its entirety on BBC iPlayer, right from when it was the reluctant DI Richard Poole solving crimes from the show's debut to newcomer Neville Parker in season nine. But which detective is number one in your books? Vote in our poll for your favourite below...

Vote for your favourite St Marie detective in our poll

The BBC has already given a sneak peek about what to expect in season ten in a statement which reads: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.

"Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature. But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him?" We can't wait to see what's in store on the island of St Marie!