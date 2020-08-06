What happened to Gogglebox stars Sandi and Sandra? 

We are so excited for the new series of Gogglebox when it arrives in September, but that's not to say that we don't miss the cast members who have since left the Channel 4 show! Sandi and Sandra were great pals who starred on the show together from 2013, but what have they been up to since saying goodbye to the series? Find out here...

What have Sandi and Sandra been up to since leaving the show?

Sandi left Gogglebox ahead of Sandra in 2016 in order to pursue other opportunities. She told The Sun at the time: "Me and Sandra were best friends long before Gogglebox and we always will be, simple as. We come as a pair. We can go off and do our own thing but in the end it’s always the two of us and we will do more things together in the future."

Sandi went on to star in Celebrity Big Brother

The former cast member went on to star in Celebrity Big Brother series 20 back in 2017, and also released her debut single, Casanova, back in 2016 - impressive! The star regularly shares snaps of her day-to-day life on Instagram, and often gives her followers advice. In her latest post, she wrote: "Good day peeps hope ur all staying safe and well, remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think.

The star often posts snaps on Instagram

"Success is not the key to happiness, happiness is the key to success, If you love what you are doing, you will be successful believe in yourself. Stay positive, never say never, keep it moving. And keep smiling. Sending you all love and blessings."

Meanwhile, Sandra remained on the show until 2017, and temporarily starred alongside her daughter, Chanchez Martin. She has since appeared in the ITV show 100 Years Younger in 21 Days, and opened up about her decision to leave Gogglebox on Lorraine, explaining: "When I left, I didn't want to be famous again, my partner Sandi is interested in that famous life."

Sandra appeared on 100 Years Younger in 21 Days

The star often keeps her fans updated on her life via Twitter, and recently confirmed the very sad news that several of her family members had passed away due to COVID-19, including her sister-in-law.

Speaking to Metro, she said: "When I found out I started to cry and my daughter told me to pack my bags so I am staying with her in Brixton at the moment. My friend’s dad died first, then my brother’s wife died, my uncle died and my good friend from Brixton died, it is all so tragic. What is going on?

"I know some people are doing the right thing and only going out if necessary but people will keep dying if they don’t listen."