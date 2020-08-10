What happened to Gogglebox's Moffatt family? 

The Moffatt family was one of the major Gogglebox fan favourites over the years, but as Scarlett Moffatt (quite rightly) became a breakout star, going on to appear on I'm a Celebrity, as well as present Extra Camp and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, it unfortunately meant that the rest of the family weren't able to continue on the show without her. So what have her parents Mark and Betty, and younger sister Ava, been up to since leaving the series in 2016? Find out here...

The family took part in a Channel 4 documentary

The family returned to television back in 2019 for a controversial Channel 4, The British Tribe Next Door. The show saw the Moffatts live side-by-side with the Himba tribe in Namibia, where they learned about each other's customs. At the time, Scarlett posted a snap of the show on Instagram, writing: "OMG I don’t even know how to put this into words but basically THE GOGGLEBOX MOFFATTS ARE BACK!

Scarlett shared a throwback of herself with Mark

"I can finally talk about this life-changing experience & how THE BRITISH TRIBE NEXT DOOR IS COMING TO CHANNEL 4 VERY VERY SOON!! We took our house, our whole house and moved in with an amazing Himba tribe in Namibia. I can’t tell you how many laughs I had, how many I cried & how much I learnt not just about my new friends but myself and my family."

Since the show, Mark, Betty and Ava have stayed out of the spotlight, while occasionally appearing on Scarlett's Instagram. She recently shared a throwback of her dad, writing: "To the man who set the bar so high. A gentleman, the funniest man I know, kind-hearted, conspiracy theory fanatic and a walking dead expert I BLOODY LOVE YOU! Thank you for always teaching me to be unapologetically myself & for teaching me that bullies are like sandpaper, the more they wear you down, the more polished you become. Love you dad."

Scarlett also previously opened up about the family being asked to leave Gogglebox after she was invited to take part in I'm a Celeb. Replying to a fan on Twitter at the time, she wrote: "We are gutted too, thought my Mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be able to do it but we will still be watching #gogglebox."