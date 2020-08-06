Gogglebox star Lee Riley has been lapping up the sunshine in Cyprus with his boyfriend Steve, and on Wednesday, the star's partner shared a sweet photo from their romantic getaway.

Although fans were delighted to see the pair having such a special time, it seems that they were more obsessed with Lee and Steve's incredible suntans!

WATCH: The Gogglebox cast watch IT 2

Taking to Instagram, Steve shared a series of snaps of himself and Lee at their favourite restaurant while on holiday, adding the lovely caption: "Had the best time with the love of my life in our favourite restaurant love you to the moon and back Lee Gogglebox."

The loved-up couple looked so happy

Before long, followers flocked to the comment section to compliment the pair on their sun-kissed complexions.

"What a great tan you have Steve and lee," said one. "Look at the colour of you two, not jealous at all! Glad you both had a fab night," added another, with a third noting: "Very brown guys."

The loved-up couple have been together for an impressive 26 years, and by the looks of it, have been partying the nights away while oversea.

Even more adorably, they could be seen wearing matching white T-shirts as they showed off their style credentials.

Lee and Steve were forced to spend significant time apart during the coronavirus pandemic, and clearly missed each other.

In May, Steve shared another photo of the pair smiling from ear to ear in a restaurant, adding the relatable caption: "Our last snap together before lockdown. Hope you can get out of England soon and come home. It’s been far too long."

Steve's followers were quick to reassure him, with one sweetly writing: "He will be there soon hunny. Look after yourself. Much love."

