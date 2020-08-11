Who is your favourite Gogglebox family? Vote in our poll Are Jenny and Lee your number one? Or perhaps the Plummer family is your favourite?

We still might have a while to wait until we are reunited with our favourite Gogglebox families in September, but who are you most looking forward to seeing?

READ: What happened to Gogglebox's Moffatt family?

While plenty of the cast has changed over the years, introducing us to new dynamics like the fabulous pair Mary and Marina or the comic timing of Pete and Sophie, some - like the Siddiqui family - have been on the show since it's beginning in 2013. But which ones have a particularly special place in your heart? Vote for your number one Gogglebox group below...

Vote for your favourite Gogglebox family here

Sid Siddiqui, as well as Mary and Marina, were among a few members of the Gogglebox cast who was unfortunately unable to take part in the latest series due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

READ: Lee Riley and boyfriend Steve delight fans with loved-up photo

However, it looks like the gang will all be back together by September, as series creator Tania Alexander tweeted: "Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but your support made it ALL worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows AND my amazing team. See y’all on Sept 11."

The family will hopefully be together again on the show

Sid subsequently liked a tweet from a fan who wrote: "Glad to see you looking well and working hard. You have a lovely family and I look forward to seeing you and your boys back on the show. Fridays are not the same without you all. Stay safe and hope to see you soon," hinting that he would indeed be returning for the new series.