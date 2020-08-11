GMB presenter Adil Ray shares sweet selfie with Kate Garraway - as Downton Abbey star photobombs! The presenter has taken over presenting duties from Ben Shephard

Good Morning Britain has welcomed back one of its favourite returning presenters, Adil Ray, who is covering for Ben Shephard while he films Tipping Point. The TV personality, who is perhaps best known for his comedy series Citizen Khan, is clearly delighted to be back on the show after sharing a sweet selfie with his co-star, Kate Garraway, on Monday night - and it even starred a photobomb from an A-list star!

Posting a throwback from Wimbledon, Adil wrote: "Back on your telly with this beautiful human. Join @kategarraway & I tomorrow morning from 6 @gmb not with @thatdanstevens pulling faces in the background!" Indeed, Dan Stevens, who played Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey and went on to star in Beauty and the Beast, Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga and The Guest, is pulling a silly face behind the pair.

Adil and Kate are currently co-starring on GMB - and are clearly close pals

Fans were delighted to see Adil back on the show, with one commenting: "My favourite two morning TV presenters! Is there any other Channel to watch... I think not!" Another added: "Great team, professional, compassionate and such a laugh."

In another post, he shared a snap of the pair posing together, writing: "So. Insta. I need your help. I have a predicament. I’m working with @kategarraway on Monday, hosting GMB. No, that’s not the predicament! All I’m going to want to do is give her a big Bloomin’ hug because she’s so Bloomin’ lovely! How the heck do I do that???! Suggestions please."

Kate and Adil have reunited on Good Morning Britain

One fan commented: "I think you should be grateful just to be in her presence tbh. That is one hell of a woman you’re working with. You lucky boy you." Another added: "You could make a Kate blanket that way u can hug that instead."