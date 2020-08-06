Ben Shephard has been forced to clarify his departure from Good Morning Britain. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old confirmed he was taking a break from the breakfast show – however, some mistook the announcement as a permanent exit.

Sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with his co-host Kate Garraway, the GMB presenter explained: "Thank you for all your messages, despite Kate trying to get us both sacked and a few very random online reports – I'm not leaving @gmb (sorry!)

"Just off to catch up with series 11 of @itvtippingpoint, which was put on hold because of COVID-19. Anyway I will be back with Kate in the GMB studio in September for more of the same!!"

Ben, who has been working alongside Kate for over ten years, also confessed how much he's enjoyed presenting with the mum-of-two in recent weeks. "Ahh there’s nothing quite like working with @kategarraway," he said. "Have loved having her back in the studio - although still not sure about her 'a warm Shephard oozing all over you' comment."

The GMB stars posed for a selfie together before Ben enjoys his break

On the show, Kate surprised viewers when she revealed Ben was taking a break from the GMB desk. "This is Ben's last day, you're having a bit of time off aren't you?" she asked, to which Ben assured: "I'm not off at all! Peak Tipping Point series 11, back in the studio and it's all socially distanced, the set had to change in order to get everybody up and running.

"So I'm not going to be here but I am going to be working Kate Garraway, I know you think I've got my feet up, my trotters up down in the South of France!" At this point Kate couldn't resist taking a friendly swipe at her fellow ITV colleague as she quipped: "He calls it working. Nobody takes it seriously, what asking a few questions? Loading a machine? Giving away someone else's money?"