Kate Garraway calls herself 'an idiot' in Good Morning Britain mishap People have been finding it tricky to sleep in the heatwave - and the GMB presenters are no different

Kate Garraway joked that she was "an idiot" on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain after a misunderstanding - all involving how to keep cool at night! Kate and her co-presenter, Adil Ray, were discussing top tips for managing to sleep in the current heatwave with Dr Sarah Jarvis, when Kate got the wrong end of the stick - much to her Adil's amusement!

Dr Sarah suggested that some of the best tips to try to get to sleep in the heat include having a cold shower before bed, and allowed your skin to dry naturally to cool down, as well as putting cold water into a hot water bottle, or place bedsheets into a freezer.

Adil and Kate shared a giggle over the mishap

Looking confused, Kate asked: "How big are people's freezers?" to which Dr Sarah retorted: "How small do sheets fold?" The mum-of-two then realised her mistake, revealing that she assumed they were talking about duvets. She joked: "Alright, I'm an idiot!"

The TV presenter revealed her own sleeping struggles in the heat, telling Adil: "I'm sure I did sleep but I was woken by hot kids and my window was open so I could hear people having fun." The pair also revealed what time they got to bed before having to be up first time for GMB, with Adil revealing that he is in bed by nine, while Kate revealed that she will typically go to bed at ten.

Adil has taken over presenting duties on GMB after Ben Shephard takes a break

Ben Shephard has temporarily taken a break from the show while filming Tipping Point and posted a sweet snap of himself with Kate to say goodbye for now. Posting a selfie of them together, he wrote: "Thank you for all your messages, despite Kate trying to get us both sacked and a few very random online reports – I'm not leaving @gmb (sorry!). Just off to catch up with series 11 of @itvtippingpoint, which was put on hold because of COVID-19. Anyway I will be back with Kate in the GMB studio in September for more of the same!"