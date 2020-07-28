Kate Garraway admits frustration with husband Derek's recovery 

Kate Garraway has admitted that her husband, Derek Draper, has struggled with a "tough couple of weeks," and that it was a "tough visit" when she went to see him in hospital on Monday.

MORE: Ben Shephard celebrates Kate Garraway's GMB return with sweet photo

Speaking to her Good Morning Britain co-host, Ben Shephard, Kate explained: "I did go and see Derek yesterday, it was quite a tough visit yesterday. He's had a tough couple of weeks and it's just frustrating."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway opens up about her frustration about husband Derek's recovery

She also revealed that Billy was celebrating his 11th birthday on Tuesday, explaining: "It's Billy's actual birthday today so I think I was probably extra emotional because you think of the day he was born and how much [Derek] would like to be present."

Although Derek is still very ill, she said that a doctor had reassured her about his recovery. She said: "What the doctor said was, 'Sometimes Kate, a day where nothing has gone backwards or gone wrong is a stable day,' but I'm desperate for a step forward... But it's always lovely to see him and it's wonderful to have the chance to do that."

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals touching way she helps children open up about their dad

Viewers were quick to offer their support, with one sharing a photo of a rainbow and writing: "Just as you spoke about Derek this morning this appeared out of my window. I’ll take it as a sign. Keep strong and smiling lovely," while another added: "That’s right, a stable day is a positive one."

Derek is currently in hospital after contracting COVID-19

Kate recently opened up about a terrifying incident on the motorway after her tyre burst, which occurred after she had tried to take her two children, Billy and Darcey, out for the first time since Derek was hospitalised. She explained: "We were going to meet some friends in Kent. On the way back it suddenly exploded. I couldn’t control the car, weird steering, smoke and rubber everywhere. I managed to pull over but it just happened to be where there was no hard shoulder.

"I was nervous of people coming up the inside. I called the AA but that’s when you feel a bit panicked. We were rushing back because we were conscious of getting back to London to check on Derek and my parents were coming for a visit."