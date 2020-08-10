Kate Garraway opens up about husband Derek's 'worrying' week in hospital The GMB star's husband has been fighting for his life in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March

Kate Garraway has opened up about her husband Derek's latest battle as he continues to fight for his life in hospital. On Monday morning, the presenter co-hosted Good Morning Britain with Adil Ray, and gave him an update on her husband's condition. She said: "It's strange to see you this week, so much has happened. He's very much still with us. There seems to be different challenges every week. I free conscious of… I know everybody's been so lovely, and it's terrible isn't it that there's so many people out there with people who are sick.

"But you don't want to talk about it on Good Morning Britain all the time, because then it's not cheering up everybody that's trying to cope with Covid-19."

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals impact lockdown has had on her daughters

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Garraway opens up about husband Derek's health battle

Kate is desperate for Derek to wake up, and found it worrying last week as he faced more challenges. "It was a worrying week last week. He's still got lots of challenges. Challenges with his food, challenges with his lungs, everything," she said.

"And we just want him to wake up."

Kate Garraway revealed husband Derek had a worrying week in hospital but is remaining positive

Kate added that she has also found it hard to not feel guilty for having fun at work, while her husband is still ill in hospital. She said: "But then last week when we were having fun and games. You feel almost bad because you think, 'Oh I'm laughing and he's still there, you know, in a kind of minimally conscious state.' It's a difficult balance."

READ: Orlando Bloom reveals son Flynn's reaction to having a baby sister

Derek was rushed to hospital in March after developing coronavirus symptoms and was put in a coma shortly afterwards. The dad-of-two is making small steps towards recovery, having now been taken out of the coma.

The GMB star paid a heartfelt tribute to Derek on Father's Day in June

Kate has also been going to visit him now the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Kate and Derek share two children, Darcey, 14, and William, 11, who recently went to stay with Derek's mum and dad for a change of scenery. The doting mum opened up about her children going to stay with their grandparents on GMB at the beginning of August, reassuring viewers that they had self isolated before going.

"My children for the first time are staying away from home," she said. "They've gone to stay with Derek's mum and dad. They've been shielding since the beginning of March because they both feel vulnerable so this is a very big deal to have the children stay."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.