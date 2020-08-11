Where is Agatha Christie's Poirot star Shaughan Seymour now? The actor also starred in blockbuster film Love Actually

Agatha Christie's Poirot is the perfect evening viewing. The ITV show, which stars David Suchet as the titular character Hercule Poirot, ran for over twenty years – proving its never-ending popularity over the 13 series.

As well as its leading star David Suchet, many of the other actors who has roles in the murder mystery programme ended up making a name for themselves thanks to their part in the drama. Now that ITV are re-airing its classic episodes for us all to enjoy, we can't help but wonder where some of the stars are today – including Shaughan Seymour. Here's what we know...

The actor appeared in Poirot in 1991

Who is Shaughan Seymour?

Shaughan Seymour was born Michael Shaughan Seymour in Ireland and his first major acting role came in 1978 when he appeared in TV series Spearhead as Major Pitt. Prior to starring in Poirot, the Irish actor appeared in plenty of other TV shows. His credits include the TV film Agatha Christie's Miss Marple: A Caribbean Mystery, Strangers and Brothers, Vanity Fair, Wuthering Heights, Boon and plenty more. Shaughan has three children, Lucy, Zoe and Toby.

The actor is also know for his role in All or Nothing At All

Who did Shaughan Seymour play in Poirot?

Shaughan appeared in Poirot in 1991 in the episode The Mystery of Hunter's Lodge. The episode was eleventh in the third series and the actor played the role of Archie Havering. During the episode, Poirot is taken ill at a shooting party, leaving the murder mystery having to be solved by his right-hand man Inspector Japp.

Where is Shaughan Seymour now?

Since appearing in the ITV drama, Shaughan has gone on to star in other notable films and TV programmes including Sharpe, Dalziel and Pascoe, Wives and Daughters and The Armando Iannuci Show. The actor even had a role in everyone's favourite rom-com, Love Actually as a cameraman. His most recent acting work came in the form of Mr Sutton in Inspector George Gently and Hewitt in The Little Stranger.

