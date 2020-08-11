Fans devastated as Our Girl will not return for fifth series following Michelle Keegan's exit Series four aired on BBC earlier this year

Fans were left devastated on Tuesday after it was confirmed that BBC's military drama Our Girl will not be returning for a fifth season.

Writer and creator Tony Grounds confirmed the sad news that the programme, which saw Michelle Keegan as Sergeant Georgie Lane bow out from the show at the end of series four, would not be returning to screens.

Our Girl will not be back for series 5

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Tony explained: "With the finale of series four showing Georgie ready to move on with her life, it feels like the right time for us to do the same." He added: "Michelle and I are keen to continue our working relationship and, who knows, maybe we'll catch up with Georgie in the future. I wanted to say a big thank you to the fans of the show, it’s been a joy to write." Controller of BBC drama, Piers Wenger, also spoke about the latest news, stating: "We are very proud of Our Girl and would like to thank Tony Grounds, Michelle Keegan and the fantastic cast and crew for all their hard work on the show."

Michelle left the show at the end of series four

It's safe to say that fans of the show are upset by the news. Taking to social media, many expressed their shock and devastation that the programme would not be back on their screens. One person wrote: "Noooo why would they!!!!!" while another said: "Noooo this is bad news!!! #saveourgirl"

A third user, who runs an Our Girl fandom page, tweeted: "There are not enough words to thank @TonyGrounds @michkeegan and all the cast & crew who have been part of this journey over the years. And the amazing fans - what a fandom to be part of." The drama first aired back in 2013 with Lacey Turner taking the lead as Molly Dawes for series one, before Michelle took over for the remaining three seasons as Sergeant Georgie Lane.

