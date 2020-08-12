Kate Garraway was almost moved to tears on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain as she gave an update on her husband Derek's battle with coronavirus.

The TV presenter was discussing the rise in donations of blood plasma with GMB co-star Adil Ray, when she explained that she's due to visit her husband on Wednesday, but his healthcare workers are still unsure whether he can hear. Kate was quick to express her gratitude to those who have donated plasma to help those who are suffering with the virus.

Kate gave the update on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain

"It is wonderful and potentially lifesaving. Unfortunately, the trials of doing this here in the UK have come too late for Derek specifically, but the idea that we can spread things that are working on this show is wonderful and for me, doing something positive at that point and now, is wonderful and something we can all do to feel like we're helping. I'm seeing Derek today and I'm going to tell him about it."

The TV presenter then explained how Derek's healthcare works are unsure if he can hear, but Good Morning Britain is played every morning regardless. As Kate fought back tears, she wanted to say good morning directly to them. "And I got a little a ticking off when I FaceTimed yesterday because I know the team that are doing brilliant work with him are watching the show and I haven't given them a mention yet, so good morning to you thank you for everything and good morning, Derek. We don't know how much he can hear but we know the programme is on."

Derek has been in hospital since March

The update comes soon after the mum-of-two explained that Derek had suffered with a difficult week. Talking on Monday's episode, she said: "It's strange to see you this week, so much has happened. He's very much still with us. There seems to be different challenges every week. I free conscious of… I know everybody's been so lovely, and it's terrible isn't it that there's so many people out there with people who are sick." She added: "It was a worrying week last week. He's still got lots of challenges. Challenges with his food, challenges with his lungs, everything. And we just want him to wake up."

