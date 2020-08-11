Kate Garraway in tears over coronavirus breakthrough The presenter was called an 'inspiration' by her co-presenter, Adil Ray

Kate Garraway looked visibly emotional during Tuesday morning's Good Morning Britain as she and her co-presenter, Adil Ray, discussed how plasma is now considered to be a potentially life-saving treatment for COVID-19 - and appealed for people to come forward to donate.

READ: Kate Garraway calls herself 'an idiot' in Good Morning Britain mishap

Speaking to an expert on the subject, it was revealed giving plasma to patients suffering from coronavirus has proven enormously helpful, and that survivors' antibodies can help treat those battling the disease. The study is currently looking for people who have had the virus to come forward and donate, and are particularly interested in patients who have been treated for COVID-19 in hospital, men, and people over 35, as they will typically have a higher count of antibodies.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway grows emotional as she discusses husband Derek amid news of new COVID-19 treatment

Adil took a moment to thank Kate for her encouragement while asking people to donate, saying: "We've got to give Kate some credit here because this must have helped your project a thousand times... Kate, you're so inspiring at a time like this."

Adil praised Kate for her coverage of the new treatment

Looking on the verge of tears, Kate said: "I feel very emotional about this because I've spent a long time feeling helpless... [and] I feel emotional that people might come forward and that it might save lives."

READ: GMB presenter Adil Ray shares sweet selfie with Kate Garraway - as Downton Abbey star photobombs!

She also touched on how her husband, Derek Draper, was doing in hospital, explaining: "I'm hoping to see him this week. It was a stable day yesterday and I'm learning Adil that stable is sometimes good. We want 'up' days but a none down day is something to celebrate as well." She added that unfortunately the new treatment wouldn't work for Derek, who has been left critically ill from the effects of coronavirus, saying: "The damage is done, though we still have hope for the future."

You can find more information about donating plasma here