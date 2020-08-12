Josephine Jobert has revealed that filming for Death in Paradise was put on pause for the day - thanks to the torrential rainfall! While we always imagine the sun to be shining in the beautiful Guadeloupe Islands, the Florence Cassell actress shared videos of the downpour on her Instagram Stories, while she and the crew waited to resume filming.

While explaining the situation speaking in French, she captioned the post: "We were doing pretty well then it started to rain... so now we have to wait." She then shared a second hilarious clip of herself with two towels over her head, explaining: "And it keeps on raining, but I'm safe. I've got my girls looking after me. Save the hair!"

WATCH: Josephine Jobert joked about filming being paused on Death in Paradise

Josephine has returned to the show after leaving in early 2019. While Josephine has yet to reveal why she made the decision to return to the show, we're so excited to have her back! BBC has already teased a romance storyline regarding her character, with a synopsis for season ten which read: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.

Josephine has returned to the show as Florence Cassell

"Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature."

She opened up about leaving the show back in January 2019, explaining: "I quit the show for personal and professional reasons - nothing dramatic I swear! Everything is fine it's just that I've been working on Death in Paradise for five years... I loved every minute of it. I'm going to miss the show, I'm going to miss Toby and Ardal and Shyko and everyone so it's been a tough decision, but that's life."