Death in Paradise stars Ralf Little and Josephine Jobert swap roles in new video - watch

Death in Paradise stars Ralf Little and Josephine Jobert are certainly enjoying themselves behind the scenes of the hit show, and revealed an insight at what they get up to when the cameras aren't rolling!

In the TikTok video, which was posted to Josephine's Instagram account, the pair took part in the popular 'Flip the Switch' trend, where a pair will dance along to a song before swapping outfits. In this case, Ralf was seriously channelling Josephine in a flowery top and wig, while Josephine took on the detective role with a suit and tie!

The actress captioned the post: "That’s what’s happening behind the scene when we’re not on set... no comment needed." She is clearly enjoying being back on the set after leaving the series back in the beginning of 2019.

At the time, she explained: "I quit the show for personal and professional reasons - nothing dramatic I swear! Everything is fine it's just that I've been working on Death in Paradise for five years... I loved every minute of it. I'm going to miss the show, I'm going to miss Toby and Ardal and Shyko and everyone so it's been a tough decision, but that's life."

Josephine is returning to the show for season ten

The BBC announced her return back in July, and hinted that there will be romance blossoming between Florence and Neville. The synopsis read: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.

"Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature."