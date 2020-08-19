Did you spot this royal family member in Death in Paradise? The royal family member is also an actress

Death in Paradise might not have returned for its upcoming tenth series just yet, but we can still look back on the good old days when it was on our screens, right?

Sophie starred in season one of the popular series

Since the whole series is currently available on iPlayer, we eagle-eyed fans at HELLO! have spotted that a member of the royal family has starred in the beloved crime show! Find out more about Lady Frederick Windsor's appearance...

Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Prince Michael of Kent's son, Lord Frederick, stars in the very first season of the show in episode five, Spot the Difference, as Ann Hamilton. Ann is the wife of Leon Hamilton, who is murdered while handcuffed to Detective Richard Poole. The synopsis for the episode reads: "A murder investigation becomes more than personal for Richard when the victim is murdered while handcuffed to him. With his job on the line, he needs all his British rigour and stoutest brogues to get to the heart of the Paradise Beach mystery."

Sophie has previously starred in Sanditon

Sophie has starred in a series of television roles, and is perhaps best known for her role as Big Suze in Peep Show. She has also appeared in Sanditon and is due to star in the next series of the JK Rowling Strike adaptation, Strike: Lethal White. Sophie also does plenty of charity work, and was recently appointed as the royal patron of the Children's Surgery Foundation (previously known as the Chelsea Children's Hospital Charity), which raises funds for equipment and facilities to make stays at the hospital more welcoming and pleasant for children and their families.

The mum-of-two said: "I am thrilled to come on board The Children's Surgery Foundation. The amazing interventions this foundation suggests and then fund to make a sick child's life less painful and harrowing are nothing short of inspirational."

