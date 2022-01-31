Josephine Jobert reveals exciting news about return to Death in Paradise We can't wait for the day to come!

Josephine Jobert broke hearts after leaving Death in Paradise in season 11, episode four. The actress, who played Florence Cassell on the hit show, sat down with HELLO! to chat about her exit, and revealed that she thinks she will return one day. We have to say, we can't wait!

Speaking about how writers left Florence's exit open in case of her return, she explained: "Production was so nice! They told me, 'We're not going to kill you off, just in case one day you want to come back and say hello, not as a ghost but as a living person!"

She added that she could see Florence returning, saying: "Maybe for a special episode, why not! Maybe not next year because it'd be too soon. People are going to be like, 'What is she doing? Leaving, coming back, leaving, coming back. Like, girl!' But maybe in a few years, yeah, why not."

Florence left St Marie in episode four

The star also opened up about staying for the first four episodes of season 11 so that the audience received closure on Florence and Neville's relationship. "Series ten was so good and we ended the series on a big cliffhanger between Neville and Florence, but I couldn't not come back, it would have been unfair," she said.

"But I knew it would be just four episodes, to finish the story between the two characters and to be fair to the audience and respect them and that they follow the series… I couldn't just leave like that!"

