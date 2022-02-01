Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert on why she couldn't leave show before season 11 Josephine played DS Florence Cassell in the hit series

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has opened up about her decision to leave the hit show midway through season ten, admitting that she felt a service to the fans to wrap Florence and Neville's story up.

Chatting to HELLO!, she explained: "I already left in series eight, I thought it would be for good, honestly, I thought, 'I'm done.' Then they asked me back for series ten as I was like, 'Hmmm I don’t know, okay I'm going to do it.' But I knew it wouldn't be forever, I knew it. How long, I didn't know. I had an idea but I wasn't sure."

She continued: "Series ten was so good and we ended the series on a big cliffhanger between Neville and Florence, but I couldn't not come back, it would have been unfair… but I knew it would be just four episodes, to finish the story between the two characters and to be fair to the audience and respect them and that they follow the series… I couldn't just leave like that!"

Fans were understandably devastated when Florence made her exit from St Marie after her character was forced to leave for her own safety after taking on an undercover assignment. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Amongst a cast of wonderful characters, Josephine Jobert’s Florence Cassell was an absolute fave! She was wonderful. So sad to see her go again." Another person added: "Seeing Florence leave #deathinparadise tonight. Think Josephine Jobert is irreplaceable personally. Gutted."

A third viewer added: "Fitting goodbye for Florence. Thank you Josephine @Josie_official for making #DeathInParadise enjoyable. Wish you the very best with your future."

