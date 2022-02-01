Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert shares 'tearful' moments from final day on set Josephine has now left the hit BBC show

Death in Paradise fans have been in tears after Josephine Jobert left the show in its latest episode, and the star has now revealed some emotional moments from her final day on set.

The actress, who played DI Florence Cassell, posted the scenes where she admitted to "holding back tears" as she still had some scenes to film. Most of the shots saw her embracing her co-stars, like Tahj Dinero and Don Warrington. She also revealed the beautiful cake that she was given by the cast, which carried the message: "Merci pour tout, Josy," which translates as: "Thanks for everything, Josy."

In a lengthy caption, the French actress lovingly wrote: "The first photo still makes me emotional. It was my very last day on DIP, we were doing a photoshoot, knowing it would be the last time we'd spent together.

"I had to retain my tears because I had another very small scene to film before my final wrap. But I shared this moment with @tahjmiles and it was very difficult for me not to cry. He's so precious. So precious… I just love this photo."

She continued: "I wanted to share with you a few moments from that day. The second one is after Don did a very moving speech to say goodbye, in front of the whole crew. I wasn't expecting this at all… And again, just thinking about this also makes me want to cry.

"I will miss a lot of people from DIP. People you never see on screen. Bless you all and thank you for everything (the cake says « Thank you for everything Josie »)."

The star was close with her co-stars

Fans got very emotional over the post, with many only posting the crying face emoji, but many others wished the star well for the future.

"Gonna really miss you very much, good luck for all your future projects. Thanks for the memories," one said, while a second added: "Awesome! Good luck for the future!"

A third posted: "Whatever you do next I will follow you avidly. You have been amazing."

Her co-stars presented her with a thoughtful cake

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! the star opened up about leaving the show, explaining: "I already left in series eight, I thought it would be for good, honestly, I thought, 'I'm done.'

"Then they asked me back for series ten as I was like, 'Hmmm I don't know, okay I'm going to do it.' But I knew it wouldn't be forever, I knew it. How long, I didn't know. I had an idea but I wasn't sure."

She continued: "Series ten was so good and we ended the series on a big cliffhanger between Neville and Florence, but I couldn't not come back, it would have been unfair… but I knew it would be just four episodes, to finish the story between the two characters and to be fair to the audience and respect them and that they follow the series… I couldn't just leave like that!"

