Death in Paradise exclusive: Josephine Jobert talks leaving show

After months of keeping silent about Florence's fate in Death in Paradise season 11, Josephine Jobert has finally revealed that she has officially left the show after Florence was unable to remain in St Marie for her own safety following an undercover assignment. But why did she decide to leave, and what will she be up to next? We sat down with Josephine to find out...

Chatting to HELLO!, she explained: "I already left in series eight, I thought it would be for good, honestly, I thought, 'I'd done.' Then they asked me back for series ten as I was like, 'Hmmm I don’t know, okay I'm going to do it.' But I knew it wouldn't be forever, I knew it. How long, I didn't know. I had an idea but I wasn't sure."

She continued: "Series ten was so good and we ended the series on a big cliffhanger between Neville and Florence, but I couldn't not come back, it would have been unfair… but I knew it would be just four episodes, to finish the story between the two characters and to be fair to the audience and respect them and that they follow the series… I couldn't just leave like that!"

Josephine confirmed that she may return for a special episode one day, so we want to see her back again soon! "Production was so good," she said. "They told me, 'We're not going to kill you off, just in case one day you might want to come back and say hello!'"

When asked if she would be return one day, she added: "Maybe for a special episode, why not! Maybe not next year because it'd be too soon… but maybe in a few years, yeah, why not."

Josephine previously left the show in season eight, only to return after missing one season. Speaking about her decision to once again step away from the series, the actress said: "I felt that I did everything I could with Florence. We said everything and she needs to move on and I need to move on.

Josephine opened up about her exit

"I've been on the show for seven years and you can stay in your comfort zone and keep on doing it or stop, which is a big decision emotionally and professionally, and try and move on and do something else. It's not personal, I love the show, I'm so proud of it, but as an actor and as a person it was time to move and try something else."

And her castmates reactions? Although Josephine didn't draw out her farewell, with her last scene being a reshoot, she revealed that she was particularly touched when Don Warrington made a speech. "I was really surprised when [Don] made a speech… every time I talk about it, I get emotional, I could cry right now!" she joked. "His words were wonderful, I'll never ever forget what he said.

Florence had to leave St Marie

"[Also], Shantol [Jackson] is like the sister I wish I had. She's a beautiful person and I love her so much. It's a whole family, the crew, the actors, the people who live on the island and have been on the show for so long. To say goodbye again? You never get used to it. Everyone was crying… but I'm happy it went quite quickly because it was so emotional."

