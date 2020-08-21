Francesca Shillcock
The popular ITV gameshow will see its sixth winner in the show's history take home the million pound prize...
ITV have announced that the new series of popular gameshow Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will see one lucky contestant take the jackpot prize home.
The new series, due to start next month, will show audiences at home a player take to the hot seat and correctly answer all 15 questions before being crowned the winner – the sixth in the ITV show's history. Host Jeremy Clarkson admitted that he felt emotional when he announced to the winner that they had won.
Host Jeremy Clarkson admitted he was emotional when the contestant won
In the statement released by ITV, the former Top Gear presenter said: "Well, I'm absolutely thrilled and delighted that we've found someone who seems to know just about everything. I can't wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back too." He went on: "I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22 year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold."
The new series will return next month
The 60-year-old went on: "It felt like we whizzed through the 15 questions and all of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying 'You've just won one million pounds'. I wasn't sure I'd ever get to utter those immortal six words and I'm not embarrassed to say, it was a little emotional but boy did it feel good."
ITV also announced that while the new series, consisting of five hour-long episodes, will return to screens next month – the show has had to take precautions and changes to filming in line with coronavirus restrictions. The statement read: "As previously announced, this series was filmed without a studio audience due to COVID-19 and strict government guidelines around social distancing. This series viewers will see each contestant still have their four lifelines, however, they will be 50:50, Ask The Host and two opportunities to Phone A Friend."
