On Wednesday, ITV aired the finale instalment of its mini-series Tina and Bobby, and it seems it was a difficult watch for viewers at home, with many feeling emotional by the end.

The drama, which starred Outlaw King's Lorne MacFadyen as late footballer Bobby Moore and Our Girl star Michelle Keegan as his wife Tina, originally aired in 2017 and many have been enjoying watching it all over again.

Tina and Bobby's finale left viewers in tears

Taking to social media, fans at home expressed their sadness at the end of the show which left plenty in tears. One person wrote: "What a sad story and ending for one of English football's greatest ever. World cup winning captain, legend and like the rest of us... human. RIP Bobby Moore #TinaAndBobby." A second person tweeted: "Gosh, the ending of #TinaandBobby gets me everytime. It's so sad," while a third echoed this, writing: "Tina and Bobby great powerful documentary a sad ending, great actress @michkeegan #TinaAndBobby."

Michelle Keegan and Lorne MacFayden play the lead roles

The three-part programme tells the story of the real life couple's marriage from when and how they met, to the 1966 World Cup and Bobby's sad death in 1993. Bobby and Tina Moore met when Tina (then Tina Dean) was aged just 15 when she met her future husband at an Essex nightclub. The couple married shortly after in 1962 and welcomed two children, Roberta and Dean, however the couple later separated and eventually divorced in 1986.

When Tina was six months pregnant with their daughter Roberta, Bobby was diagnosed with testicular cancer, putting his place in the World Cup tournament under threat. Eventually, Bobby had surgery and recovered. Bobby and Tina were together at the height of Bobby's fame when he was captain of the England squad and lead them to victory at the World Cup in 1966. The former West Ham player was hailed as a legend in the sport right up until his death in 1993.

