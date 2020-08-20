Agatha Christie's Poirot star Hugh Fraser looks unrecognisable in throwback to early career The actor has appeared in plenty of films and TV shows over the years

Agatha Christie's Poirot is the ultimate whodunit drama. Given the show ran for over 14 years, it's safe to say the drama was very popular back in the day.

The titular character, played by David Suchet, was the only actor to star in the show throughout its 13 seasons. However, Hugh Fraser, who played his side kick Captain Hastings, appeared in the show seasons one to eight, and again in season 13, meaning he was a regular face in the drama. But playing Hasting's is not the only work he's known for. To celebrate his incredible career, we've taken a look back at some of his earlier roles below – and you won't believe how different he looks!

Hugh Fraser alongside David Suchet in Poirot

Hugh Fraser's early career

After studying acting at the prestigious college London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Hugh, now 74, began acting professionally in the early seventies. His first major role was in the 1978 TV series Edward & Mrs Simpson playing former British Prime Minister Anthony Eden.

Hugh Fraser before joining Poirot

Over the following few years, he had small roles in TV shows such as Tales of the Unexpected, Edge of Darkness and The Missionary. In 1989, he began playing the role of Captain Arthur Hastings in Poirot, and appeared in the show for the first eight seasons, before leaving and returning for its final season.

Hugh Fraser's later career

In more recent years, Hugh has done lots of other acting work. He appeared in the 1996 film 101 Dalmatians, TV series New Tricks and Sharpe. He's also starred in Lawrence: After Arabia as Lord Allenby and appears in the 2020 film, The Haunted Hotel.

Hugh is now also a published author

Hugh has also done a small amount of voice work since the show, and voiced the Sat Nav in With Love From... Suffolk back in 2016 as well as the voice of Alfred Pennyworth in the video game Batman: Arkham VR. Furthermore, the actor has turned his talents to writing fiction, and has published four novels since 2015 as part of the Rina Walker series; Harm, Threat, Malice and Stealth.

