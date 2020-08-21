Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood makes surprising admission about upcoming show Are you looking forward to this slightly different version of Strictly Come Dancing?

Craig Revel Horwood is known not to mince his words, and the judge on Strictly Come Dancing opened up about why he actually thinks that the dancers and their celeb partners will perform better without a studio audience this year.

READ: Strictly Come Dancing announces touching tribute to the late Caroline Flack

Chatting on Yahoo UK's White Wine Question Time, he admitted that he thought no audience will be good for the dancers, explaining: "It’ll be very focussed on their dancing which I think will bring out better results to be honest."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse talks returning to Strictly in 2020

He added that he was quite happy to remain isolated from the professional dancers and their celebrity partners, explaining: "As you know, the judges are kept in a separate part of the building anyway so we don’t bump into celebrities… If I do I generally get abuse so it’s safer for me to be isolated."

Craig admitted that he thought social distancing will work to the dancers' advantage

Of course, the star also addressed concerns that his fellow judge, Bruno Tonioli, might not be able to take part in the upcoming series as he resides in the US, explaining: "He’s stuck in America so it really does depend on the adorable Mr Trump darling to decide whether he can come back and return again." Fingers crossed!

READ: Strictly's Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

BBC bosses recently revealed that, alongside a shortened version of the beloved Christmas show, they would air a look back at the best of the finals, which will celebrate the finalists and their stunning routines over the years along with three more episodes celebrating favourite moments from the show, including the nation's favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals and Blackpool.

Craig will return to judge a shorter version of the show in 2020

The synopsis reads: "Each special will see the fab four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli as well as all the Strictly professional dancers and special guests reminisce about the iconic dances, the high-octane group numbers and the standout moments."