Who is Freddie Flintoff's wife? Here's all you need to know The presenter is a husband and father-of-four

Freddie Flintoff is a regular staple on our TV screens thanks to his work on shows like Top Gear and A League of Their Own throughout his career and, of course, being a former professional cricketer. Now, he's back on our screens alongside Paddy McGuinness for brand new series of Total Wipeout, and viewers are loving the two together.

MORE: Take a look at Total Wipeout presenter Freddie Flintoff's gorgeous family

Loading the player...

WATCH: Professor Green and Freddie Flintoff chat Heads Together campaign

Although Freddie is usually on our screens a lot of the time, it's clear he's a family man at heart and can be found at his home in Manchester with his wife and four children. So who is his wife? Here's what we know…

MORE: Freddie Flintoff reveals special meaning behind son's name

Who is Freddie Flintoff's wife?

Freddie's wife is Rachael Wools and she has had quite the impressive career herself. Rachael, 40, is a former model and ran her own successful events company Strawberry Promotions from the age of 19 up until 2006.

Freddie and his wife soon after their wedding

How did Freddie Flintoff and his wife meet?

According to The Sun, Freddie and Rachael met in 2002 at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham while Rachael was promoting her business and Freddie was playing. Three years later, the pair tied the knot at the Pavilion Road Hotel in Knighstbridge, London, and the rest, as they say, is history!

Freddie and Rachael married in 2005

Do Freddie Flintoff and his wife have children?

The husband and wife have four children together. Their first baby was a daughter, Holly, born in 2004. Shortly after they welcomed Corey, aged 13, and then another son, Rocky, in 2008. In April of this year, the pair then announced that they had welcomed their fourth child, another boy, over the Christmas period.

Freddie, 42, even revealed that they named their youngest Preston in tribute to the Lancashire city that he grew up in. At the time he told talkSPORT: "Little Preston was born at Christmas - it is the first time I've actually spoken about it. But yeah, we have got another baby and it has been nice spending time with him."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.