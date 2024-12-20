How Freddie Flintoff's lookalike son Rocky is following in his father's footsteps

Former England cricket captain Freddie Flintoff is set to return to our screens this Christmas on darts-themed quiz show, Bullseye.

The show, which will air on ITV on 22 December, is making a comeback after 18 years off screens. It was previously presented by late comedian Jim Bowen, before making a brief return in 2006 with host Dave Spikey.

© Getty Images Freddie was renowned for being an all-rounder

As fans of Freddie gear up for the Christmas special, keep scrolling to find out more about the cricketer's family, including his lookalike son Rocky who is following in his famous father's footsteps.

© Getty Images Freddie's wife Rachael Freddie, whose real name is Andrew, shares four children with his wife Rachael Wools Flintoff: daughter Holly, 19, and sons Corey, 18, Rocky, 16, and Preston, four.



The couple tied the knot in 2015 after first crossing paths at a cricket ground in Birmingham.



© Instagram Freddie's children Their two eldest sons have already made waves in the world of cricket, with both Corey and Rocky playing for Lancashire. Corey currently bats in the middle order for the Lancashire Under-18 side while Rocky signed his first professional deal for Lancashire back in June after making a century for the club's second XI in April.



He overtook his dad who was 16 years and 266 days-old when he scored his first century in 1994.



© Getty Images Chip off the old block On Wednesday, it was announced that Rocky had been named in the England Lions squad for their tour of Australia.



Rocky has been playing the sport since a tender age. "I've been with the Club since I was 8 years old, so to have the opportunity to keep representing the Red Rose is a big honour," the 16-year-old told his local club.



"I have loved playing for the Second XI so far this season and I'm looking forward to continuing to work hard on all aspects of my game."

While Freddie hasn't spoken at length about his two sons following in his footsteps, he did share a rare glimpse into their sporting ability back in 2019. "They're all right at it [cricket]. If they want to go into sport, that's OK," he said of his boys. "I just want them to find something they love. I'll try and help them as much as I can and guide them, but ultimately it's their decision."