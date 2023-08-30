All about Adam Sandler's movie star wife and daughters, stars of You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah

The comedy starring Adam's wife Jackie and his daughters Sunny and Sadie is available on Netflix

Adam Sandler is keeping it in the family. Though his wife Jackie Sandler (née Titone) has appeared in several of his movies, most recently Murder Mystery 2, now it's his daughters' time to shine.

The actor's two daughters with Jackie, Sadie and Sunny, are the stars of his new comedy, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, which premiered earlier this week on Netflix.

As Sadie and Sunny continue to make a name for themselves, get to know all about them, and their famous parents.

How did Adam Sandler meet his wife Jackie?

Adam meant Jackie while on the set of his 1999 classic Big Daddy, in which she had a small role as a waitress.

In 2020 when they celebrated 22 years of their first time meeting, the comedian wrote in an adoring Instagram post: "22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep."

When did Adam Sandler and Jackie get married?

Adam and Jackie tied the knot in 2003 at Dick Clark's oceanfront estate in Malibu, California, in front of a reported 400 glittery guests; among them were Jennifer Aniston, Jack Nicholson, Rob Schneider, Sharon Osbourne and more.

They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary earlier this summer, for which Adam shared yet another touching tribute on Instagram. He wrote: "Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day."

Who are Adam Sandler's daughters?

Adam and Jackie welcomed their first daughter Sadie, now 17, in 2006. In You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, she stars as her little sister's on-screen older sister, Ronnie Friedman. She made her on-screen debut on her dad's hit comedy Grown Ups in 2010.

The couple then welcomed Sunny – You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah lead character Stacey Friedman – in 2008; she'll celebrate her 15th birthday in November.

Both Sadie and Sunny have had smaller roles in more of his dad's movies, including in Murder Mystery, Hotel Transylvania, The Do-Over, Blended, Jack and Jill, Just Go With It, and more.

© Getty The Sandler family, with an unnamed guest, at the Murder Mystery 2 premiere in Paris

They have both already had their real-life, off-screen bat mitzvahs (which traditionally occur at age 13 for Jewish girls and boys), and some of the major guests included Jennifer Aniston, David Spade, Taylor Lautner, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Adam Levine, and others.

What has Adam Sandler said about his daughters' Hollywood career?

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2020, Adam joked: "They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it," adding: "Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?'"

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah director Sammi Cohen also recently told Decider that the girls "work harder than most adults I know."

She added: "Adam is one of the hardest working people I have ever met in my life. It’s clear the girls take on that as well.

