Freddie Flintoff's family beg him to take career break following car crash

December 2022 was a difficult month for Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff, after he was involved in a scary car crash that saw him airlifted to hospital.

The crash, which took place on a test track in Surrey, left Freddie seriously shaken albeit not critically injured, with The Sun reporting: "He is putting his career on hold until he is in a better place mentally and physically, and can't say when he will return to making TV shows.

Freddie's family reportedly begged him to take a step back from his perilous career, The Sun said: "As a loving husband and dad he understands the fear his family feel about what's happened, knowing that he could have been killed."

Speaking of the crash Freddie's teenage son Corey told the Mail Online: "He's OK. I'm not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive. It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he's going to be OK."

Who are Freddie Flintoff's family?

It’s Freddie's family that are behind his decision to consider his career. Freddie, 45, and his wife Rachael Wools married in March 2005 and have been the picture of marital bliss since.

Rachael, 42, is a former model and ran her own successful events company Strawberry Promotions from the age of 19 up until 2006. The happy couple met in 2002 at a cricket ground in Birmingham while Rachael was promoting her business. Three years later, the pair tied the knot and the rest, they say, is history!

Freddie and Rachael have four children together. Their first baby was a daughter, Holly, born in 2004. Shortly after they welcomed Corey, and then another son, Rocky, in 2008. In April 2020, the pair then announced that they had welcomed their fourth child, another boy, the previous Christmas. Freddie even revealed that they named their youngest Preston in tribute to the Lancashire city that Freddie grew up in.

