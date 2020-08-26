The Chase star Jenny Ryan reveals her real name She appears on the hit show as 'The Vixen'

The Chase star Jenny Ryan, who famously goes by the name 'The Vixen' on the ITV show, has now revealed her full name to fans. Jenny, 38, took to Twitter to share a snapshot of the front cover of her dissertation – and inadvertently disclosed her full moniker.

The document was written in 2004, and is titled 'Depravity and Corruption in the 21st Century: The law on Obsene Publications, its relevance today and the possibility for reform'. Its author appears as Jenny Alexis Ryan.

"Alexis?!" one fan responded, posting a GIF showing Joan Collins in character as Alexis Carrington in Dynasty. Jenny replied: "Apparently I was born and named before the first Alexis episode was aired in the UK. Trailblazer." A second fan remarked: "What a gorgeous middle name!" while a third admitted: "I don't even understand the title!!"

Jenny shared a photo of her dissertation on Twitter

Bolton-born Jenny is one of six Chasers on the show, alongside Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and newcomer Darragh Ennis. She wrote the questions for the pilot episode of The Chase and joined the show in 2015, having been recommended by Anne.

That’s not been her only foray into television. She previously appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Masterchef, and The X Factor: Celebrity, eventually going on to finish in third place.

Jenny joined The Chase in 2015

Meanwhile, The Chase’s host Bradley Walsh recently gave fans a glimpse inside the home he shares with wife Donna Derby and their son Barney. The family live in a £2.5million barn conversion in Epping, Essex and the TV star shared a rare video from inside the property.

Bradley took to Instagram to announce the news that Breaking Dad had been nominated for a TV Choice award, and filmed the clip from an unseen room. It features white walls and a glass railing, while Bradley sat on a grey linen sofa. It looks as though the floor behind him makes for a mezzanine where his kitchen is, with a white island unit and black leather stools with silver metal bases. There's also a large green floor plant at one side, as well as stairs leading down to the seating area with silver pole bannisters.

