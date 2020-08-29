It's official – Amanda Holden and co are back on the Britain's Got Talent set!

Doting mum Amanda made the reveal on Friday, sharing a photo of her BGT mug sitting on the judges' table.

The star added the simple caption: "We're back."

MORE: Amanda Holden picked Katy Perry's baby's name – watch her priceless reaction ABOVE!

Amanda told her followers on Wednesday that the semi-finalists were set to be revealed in a few days' time, saying: "A bit of talent back on your screens for the next few weeks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden reveals she predicted Katy Perry's baby name in June

"It’s been a long break but we are back to finish #BGT 2020! On Sunday the Semi-Finalists will be revealed so tune into @itv at 6.30pm."

Filming on the popular ITV show was halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

One of the first to comment on Amanda's social media post was co-host Alesha Dixon, who admitted she "can't wait" to get back to work.

MORE: Amanda Holden delights fans with exciting BGT news

Amanda shared the news on Instagram

MORE: Stylish star mums on the school run – from Victoria Beckham to Holly Willoughby

Other fans were equally as excited, with one writing: "A bit of talent and a lot of you too. Can't wait!"

BGT would have usually crowned a winner in May, but due to social distancing guidelines, only pre-recorded auditions were shown before ITV bosses worked out how to safely hold the finals.

The semi-finals will now air pre-recorded episodes over five weeks, starting from Saturday 5 September, before the grand live final in October.

ITV has said that, with safety concerns paramount, some acts will take part remotely via video link whilst others will perform in the TV studio without a live audience.

One thing will look very different this year though as sadly, Simon Cowell won't be returning to the judging panel alongside Amanda, Alesha and David Walliams, after falling off his electric bike and breaking his back.

Instead, he will be replaced by former BGT winner and Diversity star Ashley Banjo, who Simon said "will be a fantastic addition to the panel".

"I couldn't think of a better person to sit in my seat whilst I follow doctor’s orders," Simon told The Sun on Sunday. "I hate that stupid bike."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.