Britain's Got Talent has been the Saturday night pick-me-up that everybody has needed in recent times. The show returns in the spring each year, so after the coronavirus outbreak, we were pleased to learn that the audition episodes had been filmed earlier on in the year and would be aired as normal. However, the show will be not be airing this weekend – find out why below…

Why isn't Britain's Got Talent on tonight?

The audition shows for BGT began in April with its usual faces, Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. The stars returned to the panel to judge the very best of Britain's talent and, of course, Ant and Dec showed their faces, too. After seven weeks of amazing acts showing off their dancing, singing, magic and many more skills on stage, the auditions have come to an end. If you've missed any, or simply want to relive the magic, you can catch all the series so far on ITV Hub.

ITV won't air Britain's Got Talent this weekend

When are the Britain's Got Talent live shows?

The audition episodes of BGT were filmed earlier in the year, so we've been lucky not to miss out completely on the ITV talent show this year. However, it's not yet confirmed when the live shows will be on our screens to see who will be crown champion and perform at the Royal Variety Show. Shortly before the audition episodes returned, ITV said they hope the shows would return "later in the year".

As well as this, long-term judge Amanda Holden explained the situation on her Heart FM radio show after being asked if the show would run without a studio audience. "I mean I think that Ant and Dec did an amazing job of Takeaway but I'm not sure our show, I think our show would suffer quite badly from not having a proper audience," she explained. "We have heard it's the autumn [that they will air]," she added. "I would say it might be later than September but it's quite a competitive time of year as well so… I'm hoping we can still strip it, strip means we sort of do it every single day like we used to or we might end up doing it over the weekends but it's all still in the running but I definitely think it's for the best."

ITV are hoping for the live shows to return later this year

Who has reached the live finals of Britain's Got Talent?

One of the best things about the nation's favourite talent show is the Golden Buzzer that transports acts straight to the live final. All for judges, and Ant and Dec, have given away their Golden Buzzer, meaning the live final is already looking to be a spectacular show for when it returns. The acts received the buzzer are: choir Sign Along With Us, singer Fayth Ifil, comedian and singer Jon Courtenay, singers Honey and Sammy, and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.

