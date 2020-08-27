Loading the player...

Amanda Holden picked Katy Perry's baby's name – watch her priceless reaction in the video above The BGT star shared proof on Instagram

Amanda Holden left her fans shocked on Thursday after revealing that she correctly guessed Katy Perry's baby's name – way back in June!

The BGT judge provided the proof on her Instagram, sharing a clip of herself and Heart FM co-star Jamie Theakston interviewing a then-pregnant Katy.

WATCH: Katy Perry shares sneak peek at daughter Daisy's nursery

Discussing baby names, Jamie threw out some options, including "Malcolm" and "Derek", but when Amanda made her suggestions, Katy's reaction was priceless!

"I like Daisy Bloom because I think the surname of Bloom and Daisy and flowers it all sounds…" Amanda said in the clip as Katy raised her eyebrows in disbelief before smiling.

Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom did indeed name their daughter Daisy. Her full name is Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy and Orlando are now proud parents to a baby girl

"I love @katyperry ’s face when I correctly predict her baby’s name back in June," Amanda captioned the clip, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Needless to say, her fans were gobsmacked by the revelation, even dubbing her "Mystic Mandy". One said: "Omg like!!! How random to even guess correctly." Another added: "Love this, mystic Mandy strikes again."

Katy and Orlando announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF

Katy and Orlando announced their daughter's arrival on Thursday via UNICEF - Katy and Orlando are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image showing their newborn grasping her daddy's finger while Katy held on to little Daisy's wrist.

While they did not reveal many details about Daisy Dove's arrival, the new parents confirmed they were blessed with a "peaceful" birth, adding: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the duo said.

This is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

