Amanda Holden delights fans with exciting BGT news Britain's Got Talent will be back sooner than you think

Amanda Holden delighted fans on Wednesday evening as she finally revealed the return of Britain's Got Talent.

Filming on the popular ITV show was halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now Amanda has given viewers something to look forward to.

Revealing that the semi-finalists will be revealed in just a few days' time on Sunday 30 August, Amanda captioned a trailer for the show: "A bit of talent back on your screens for the next few weeks.

"It’s been a long break but we are back to finish #BGT 2020! On Sunday the Semi-Finalists will be revealed so tune into @itv at 6.30pm."

The return of BGT is nearly here!

Her co-star Alesha Dixon was the first to comment, admitting she "can't wait" to get back to work. Other fans were equally as excited, with one writing: "A bit of talent and a lot of you too. Can't wait!"

BGT would have usually crowned a winner in May, but due to social distancing guidelines, only pre-recorded auditions were shown before ITV bosses worked out how to safely hold the finals.

The semi-finals will now air pre-recorded episodes over five weeks, starting from Saturday 5 September, before the grand live final in October.

Simon Cowell won't be returning to BGT for the finals

ITV has said that, with safety concerns paramount, some acts will take part remotely via video link whilst others will perform in the TV studio without a live audience.

One thing will look very different this year though as sadly, Simon Cowell won't be returning to the judging panel alongside Amanda, Alesha and David Walliams, after falling off his electric bike and breaking his back.

Instead, he will be replaced by former BGT winner and Diversity star Ashley Banjo, who Simon said "will be a fantastic addition to the panel".

"I couldn't think of a better person to sit in my seat whilst I follow doctor’s orders," Simon told The Sun on Sunday. "I hate that stupid bike."

