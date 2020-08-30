BBC's brand new factual programme, The Diagnosis Detectives, sees Dr Michael Mosley and his team of experts gather to try and solve medical problems and symptoms that have since baffled doctors. The show will see 12 of the UK's leading medical experts investigate symptoms of hopeful contributors, who are all suffering with life-changing symptoms, in order to try and get them a diagnosis.

Fronting the show is Dr Michael Mosley, who is no stranger to medical programmes. Want to know more about the presenter and doctor? Here's all the details…

Michael is a journalist, presenter and doctor

Michael Mosley bio

Michael Mosley is a British television journalist, broadcaster, presenter and qualified doctor who has appeared on many TV and radio shows through his career. After studying Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford, Michael worked as a banker for two years in London, before moving into medicine. His intention was to become a psychiatrist and he went on to study at the Royal Free Hospital.

Michael Mosley TV career

After Michael Mosley finished his degree in psychiatry, he then went on to work for BBC as a producer for a number of science programmes including The Human Face and Inventions That Changed the World, which was hosted by Jeremy Clarkson. He then went on to present in front of the camera for shows like Blood and Guts, 10 Things You Need to Know About Losing Weight, The Brain: A Secret History and The Truth About Exercise. After appearing in 2012 show, Eat, Fast and Live Longer, Michael was then credited with popularising the 5:2 diet and went on to publish a book called The Fast Diet.

Michael has worked on many BBC shows

Michael Mosley personal life

Michael is married to Clare Bailey, who works as a GP and the two have four children together. The doctor has been open about suffering with insomnia in the past and has recently published a book, Fast Asleep, on the subject. Through his diet and exercise programme, Michael even managed to reverse his type two diabetes.

