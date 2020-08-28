Everything we know about Call the Midwife series ten Here's all the details on series ten and the Christmas special

Call the Midwife is one our favourite shows on TV, so when series nine finished earlier this year, we were instantly hoping for more episodes. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BBC medical drama, like many other TV show productions, had to be put on hold in order to comply with government advice.

However, with lockdown restrictions easing and normality somewhat almost restored, fans can look forward to some good news when it comes to new episodes. Here's everything we know about the new series…

Series ten of the BBC drama will return next year

When is season 10 of Call the Midwife out?

After five months of halted production, it was revealed earlier this week that filming had finally recommenced and viewers can expect the new episodes to arrive in early 2021. Helen George, who has played Nurse Trixie in the drama since 2012, couldn't hide her excitement when she posted a photo from set on her Instagram page. The actress posted a snapshot of her dressing room door, complete with her character's name.

Helen posted this photo from behind the scenes recently

She wrote: "So good to be back! "When the arts have been so terribly hit over the last few months and some of the most talented people I know are sat at home unable to do what they are meant to do. How heartbreaking that is for them and for their loved ones to watch on - unable to help. I feel incredibly lucky that I am going back to what I love and I'm hopeful that we WILL get our industry back and theatres WILL reopen. Because god knows we need to be entertained right now. X."

Will there be a Call the Midwife Christmas special?

Thankfully, yes! The writers and crew have spoken out about how determined they were to ensure we can enjoy a festive episode this year after tucking into our turkey dinner. Speaking to the Radio Times about filming the Christmas special, Heidi said: "Like everyone, the Call the Midwife family are currently following government advice and living life very differently.

We can't wait for the drama to be back on our screens

"Our sets may be under lock and key, and our producers working from home, but we haven't abandoned our posts. Scripts are still being written, and we will start filming as soon as circumstances allow. The Christmas Special is our absolute priority, and we are determined to get it on screen on Christmas Day."

They also revealed a few details on what fans can expect from the special. "This year's Christmas Special is set in December 1965," the show's producers stated. "Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift."

The producers also promised the Christmas special would return this year

Who will be in the series ten of Call the Midwife?

As stated, Helen George will be reprising her role as Nurse Trixie in the next instalment. Although Trixie's faced difficulties such as alcoholism in her time working as nurse, she's come out the other side and is now one of the most experienced and trusted members of the team. Stephen McGann will also be returning as Dr Patrick Tuner, as well as Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Anderson. Other returning cast members include Judy Parfitt, Miriam Margolyes, Cliff Parisi and many more.

