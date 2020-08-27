We loved Ben Miller in his role as DI Richard Poole in the first two seasons of Death in Paradise, so needless to say that we were shocked when his fate was revealed in season three - and by the sounds of things, so was Ben! Warning, spoilers for 2014's season three ahead...

In the opening of season three, Richard is murdered during a school reunion, leaving fans of the show outraged by his untimely exit. Ben has since opened up about being killed off on the show, telling Digital Spy back in 2016: "On balance, I think it was the right decision. It was a difficult thing to go through, it was a hard thing to see a character you love killed. And in a particularly brutal fashion!"

DI Richard Poole was murdered in season one's opening episode

He continued: "Not that anyone in Death in Paradise dies in a gentle way, they're always quite extreme!" He was subsequently replaced by Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman, who came to the island of St Marie to investigate his death.

Speaking about leaving the show at the time of his exit, Ben explained: "During the second series, my son Sonny was starting school – your first year of school is so important – and I did think about him coming over here but I’m divorced from his mum, and it wasn’t very practical.

Were you surprised by how Ben left the show?

"Then when I came back, I picked up my baby son Harrison and he started crying because he didn’t know who I was. My personal circumstances just made it too complicated, but I will miss it like a lung. I love it here."

The series is now on its fourth detective, DI Neville Parker, who is played by Ralf Little. The BBC has already released a synopsis for season ten, which reads: "Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature."

